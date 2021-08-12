Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $360.62. 26,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $357.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

