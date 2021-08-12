CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Market Capitalization Reaches $171,595.23

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $171,595.23 and $116,421.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00160563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.37 or 0.99639171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00869468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

