Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 940,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,968. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.