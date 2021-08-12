Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,235.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,746.87.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $16.08 on Thursday, hitting $1,872.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,413. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,152.84 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,598.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

