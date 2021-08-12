Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CJEWY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CJEWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.