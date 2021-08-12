Ci Capital Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$12.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Ci Capital to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ci Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 597,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,251. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

