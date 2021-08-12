CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.00.

Shares of TSE CIX traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.07. The company had a trading volume of 232,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$25.87.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

