CIBC Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$59.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

