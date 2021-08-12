CIBC Boosts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTRAF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02. Metro has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

