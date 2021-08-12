CIBC Raises AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$55.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ABSSF traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

