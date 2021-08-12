CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,784. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.