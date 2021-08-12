CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

