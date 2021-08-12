Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lowered by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.39. 11,187,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,371,510. The stock has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

