Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

