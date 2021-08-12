Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 92,946 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.99. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

