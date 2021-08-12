Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ACY opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33. AeroCentury Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

