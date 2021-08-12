Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

