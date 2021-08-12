Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,843 Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

