Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YVR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 62.81% and a negative net margin of 18,661.76%.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

