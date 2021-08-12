Citigroup Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $260.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $231.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

