Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $367,000 in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MFA. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 41,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,401. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

