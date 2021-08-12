Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,138 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,535,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 582.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 328,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 280,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $32,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.84. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

