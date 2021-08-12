Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 113,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,978. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

