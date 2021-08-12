ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. 3,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.48 million, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

