CLS Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.35 (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CLI opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.34) on Thursday. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42.

CLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

