CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

LON:CLI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 253.50 ($3.31). The stock had a trading volume of 129,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.77. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CLS’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

