CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.
LON:CLI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 253.50 ($3.31). The stock had a trading volume of 129,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.77. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
