CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $209.07 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

