CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,999 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $148.44. 1,988,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.