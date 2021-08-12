CNA Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

CNA opened at $44.66 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

