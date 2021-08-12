Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.61

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.61 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 10357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KOF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
