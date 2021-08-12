Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.61

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.61 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 10357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

