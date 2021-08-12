Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DNAY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,910. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

