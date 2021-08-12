Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 90,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.