Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $134.82. 3,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,477. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $60.24 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,293,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

