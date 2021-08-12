Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AMEH traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. 8,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $3,813,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

