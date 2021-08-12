Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 212.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 39.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.7% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after acquiring an additional 207,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.