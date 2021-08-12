Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,302,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,730. The company has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

