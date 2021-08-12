Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.39

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 23899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,904,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

