Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

