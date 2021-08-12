Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird Acquires 500 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird bought 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CTBI stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,027. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

