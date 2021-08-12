Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $41.78. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $744.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

