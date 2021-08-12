Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CCU stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,017. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.