Comparing California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) & Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Papa John’s International shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Papa John’s International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for California Beach Restaurants and Papa John’s International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Papa John’s International 0 1 10 0 2.91

Papa John’s International has a consensus price target of $123.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Papa John’s International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s International $1.81 billion 2.46 $57.93 million $1.40 86.97

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Papa John’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s International 4.10% -31.74% 10.11%

Summary

Papa John’s International beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages. The North America Commissaries segment consists of the operations of regional dough production and product distribution centers and derives its revenues principally from the sale and distribution of food and paper products to domestic company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States and Canada. The North America Franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities and derives its revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The International Operations segment principally consists of distribution

