Comparing Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

This table compares Flowers Foods and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 5.29% 20.32% 8.31% Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flowers Foods and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00 Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flowers Foods currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and Stryve Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.11 $152.32 million $1.31 17.57 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -52.46

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.