Comparing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XPeng and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 37.89 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -26.08 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $51.98, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 53.39%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

Summary

XPeng beats Lightning eMotors on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

