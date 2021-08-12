Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 143,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.23.

