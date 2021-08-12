Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 339 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lyft by 193.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.82. 3,242,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

