COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 347,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

