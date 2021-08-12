COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CMPS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 347,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,352. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

