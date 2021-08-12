Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $256.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $443.03 or 0.01009076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 174% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,464,778 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

