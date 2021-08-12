Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE CMG traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.98. 100,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.92. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The company has a market cap of C$319.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

